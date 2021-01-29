Someone Edited A Maxine Waters Quote About Trump Staffers So That It Applied To Cuomo Staffers, And NY Dems Are Outraged

A Twitter user edited a quote from Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters originally directed at Trump staffers to make it appear it was targeted at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s staff, and Democrats were outraged.

At a 2018 rally, Waters encouraged her supporters to harass officials in the Trump administration over Trump’s immigration policies.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” she said at the California rally. “And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

WATCH:

A Twitter account called “Cuomo Watch” posted the exact comments but edited them to reference Cuomo rather than Trump.

“If you see anybody from the Cuomo Administration in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd,” the account wrote. “And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

“If you see anybody from the Cuomo Administration in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” -Maxine CuomoWatch@melissadderosa pic.twitter.com/VbeTf7Rl7R — Cuomo Watch (@CuomoWatch) January 28, 2021

As the edited statement gained traction, Democrats voiced strong opposition and warned the rhetoric was dangerous.

“Really? Did we not learn anything from the Capitol insurrection? We must condemn violence and harassment in any form. #StopTheViolence #MobMentality,” New York City Councilwoman Debi Rose responded.

Really? Did we not learn anything from the Capitol insurrection? We must condemn violence and harassment in any form. #StopTheViolence #MobMentality https://t.co/GqXadr2v4w — Debi Rose (@CMDebiRose) January 29, 2021

New York State Senator Jamaal Bailey called the statement “unacceptable and ridiculous.”

This is more than tonedeaf, especially considering what’s happened in recent days. This is unacceptable and ridiculous. Read the room. https://t.co/tOZrhFDxnW — Jamaal T. Bailey (@jamaaltbailey) January 29, 2021

Other Democratic officials responded with similar levels of outrage over the edited comment.

This is dangerous and unacceptable, especially after what happened in DC. Encouraging this kind of violence is unacceptable. https://t.co/y1zvhJbKeR — Daniel Rosenthal (@DanRosenthalNYC) January 29, 2021

Democrats and Republicans must denounce this threat of violence against our fellow New Yorkers. After the Capitol riots, I call on @Twitter to ban this account immediately. https://t.co/ksK7JzubDq — Steve Bellone (@SteveBellone) January 29, 2021

This is dangerous and outrageous! https://t.co/ZnBLqYZLzt — Christine Quinn (@chriscquinn) January 29, 2021

No matter your political party or beliefs, this is completely unacceptable. Nassau County has zero tolerance for hatred and inciting violence. https://t.co/oq5zDJV7Gi — Laura Curran (@NassauExecutive) January 29, 2021

This is appalling and dangerous. Encouraging violence must never be tolerated. Shame on whoever is behind this kind of garbage. https://t.co/piPMVEOUWl — Carl E. Heastie (@CarlHeastie) January 29, 2021

Threatening government officials & their staff is a crime for which there is a ZERO tolerance policy in Brooklyn & anywhere else. I condemn this tweet & the violence it incites, especially following the insurrection we just experienced at the capitol. @NYGovCuomo @melissadderosa https://t.co/qaEchAZpus — Rodneyse Bichotte (@AMBichotte) January 29, 2021

This kind of dangerous rhetoric must be called out and condemned by all. Or else we risk repeating the horrendous events of Jan 6th. As leaders, especially in a time of such great challenge, it’s incumbent on all of us to appeal to the “better angels of our nature” https://t.co/yaDRQNTGwT — Pat Ryan ???????? (@PatRyanUC) January 29, 2021

Completely unacceptable. Haven’t we learned the hard lesson that incitements to violence like this actually result in violence? There is no room for this in our discourse. None. https://t.co/8qaqAB9pEM — Todd Kaminsky (@toddkaminsky) January 29, 2021

You don’t like the Governor, you vote him out. After the terrorist attack on our Capitol, threats, of any kind, especially as the right is targeting state capitals, are dangerous. And to target staff? Not cool. https://t.co/VLOSvcsHi5 — Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) January 29, 2021

The terrifying events of the last month have shown us more clearly than ever that words have consequences. This sort of targeting and incitement is simply wrong, and totally unacceptable. https://t.co/9032s4RK9T — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) January 29, 2021