Someone Edited A Maxine Waters Quote About Trump Staffers So That It Applied To Cuomo Staffers, And NY Dems Are Outraged

Jordan Lancaster Reporter
A Twitter user edited a quote from Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters originally directed at Trump staffers to make it appear it was targeted at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s staff, and Democrats were outraged.

At a 2018 rally, Waters encouraged her supporters to harass officials in the Trump administration over Trump’s immigration policies.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” she said at the California rally. “And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

WATCH: 

A Twitter account called “Cuomo Watch” posted the exact comments but edited them to reference Cuomo rather than Trump.

“If you see anybody from the Cuomo Administration in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd,” the account wrote. “And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

As the edited statement gained traction, Democrats voiced strong opposition and warned the rhetoric was dangerous.

“Really? Did we not learn anything from the Capitol insurrection? We must condemn violence and harassment in any form. #StopTheViolence #MobMentality,” New York City Councilwoman Debi Rose responded.

New York State Senator Jamaal Bailey called the statement “unacceptable and ridiculous.”

Other Democratic officials responded with similar levels of outrage over the edited comment.