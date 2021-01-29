REPORT: Police Chief ‘Living A Double/Triple Life’ Resigns After Being Arrested By Texas Rangers

A Texas police chief was reportedly arrested Thursday after being ousted by one of his former girlfriends for “living a double/triple life,” The Miami Herald reported on Friday.

In what has now become a viral social media post by Cecily Steinmetz, Steinmetz accused Jason Collier, chief of police for the town of Stinnett, of lying to her and presenting her with fake annulment documents to cover up his marriage and hide his double/triple life, the south Florida news station reported.

“He has lied to us, our children, and asked us both to marry him,” Collier’s then-girlfriend wrote in the post. “He is a poor representative of your town.”

Steinmetz also accused Collier of having a second girlfriend – Kristi – whom he had been keeping in the dark.

The now disgraced public official has been arrested by the Texas Rangers for tampering with government documents, shared the Miami-based news group. (RELATED: REPORT: Armed Standoff, Police Raid Ends With Arrest Of Former Deputy)

According to KAMR, the marriage annulment form was falsified by the ex-chief and does not stand up to scrutiny when matched against any real annulment forms used in the local court. A judge who presides over the 108th District Court where the form was supposedly filed described the document as “a fake,” the local outlet reported.

Since the social media frenzy, thousands of people have joined a Facebook news group dubbed “Victims of Jason Collier.” Other women have also attested to having been in a relationship with Collier, The Miami Herald reported.

“I would just hope that he has learned his lesson, not to deceive people like that,” Steinmetz shared with KAMR. “I was also apt to believe him about everything due to his position. I mean, I would think that that would be a very upstanding person, and a very honest person. And that is how he presented himself. And I would just hope that this doesn’t happen to any other women in the future.”

Collier has since resigned as Chief of Police for Stinnett since his arrest. City officials describe his resignation as “effective immediately,” according to KAMR.