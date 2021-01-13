‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’: Liz Cheney Responds To Resignation Calls After Backing Trump Impeachment

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney Wednesday rebuked resignation calls from her fellow GOP lawmakers after she announced her support for impeaching President Donald Trump.

Cheney released a statement Tuesday, stating she would vote to impeach Trump after last week’s Capitol riot, where a mob of the president supporters stormed the Capitol building, in an attempt to stop the Congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

House Freedom Caucus Chief, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, demanded Cheney resign from GOP leadership in the House. Biggs was joined by Republican Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale, who claimed Cheney had “ignored the preferences of Republican voters.” (RELATED: House Freedom Caucus Head Calls For Cheney’s Resignation After She Backed Impeachment)

“I’m not going anywhere,” Cheney reportedly told Politico’s Melanie Zanona inside the Capitol. “This is a vote of conscience. It’s one where there are different views in our conference.”

“But our nation is facing an unprecedented, since the civil war, constitutional crisis. That’s what we need to be focused on. That’s where our efforts and attention need to be,” she added.

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” making him the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. Cheney was among the 10 republicans that joined Democrats to impeach, including New York Rep. John Katko and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

Five individuals died due to the riot, including Ashli Babbit, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran, who was shot by law enforcement. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick also reportedly died after being injured “while physically engaging with protesters,” as previously reported.