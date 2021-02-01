Kate Bock Gets Engaged To Kevin Love

Kevin Love and Kate Bock are engaged.

Bock, who is one of the most famous models on the planet, announced Sunday night on Instagram that the Cleveland Cavaliers forward popped the question and she said yes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a photo of the gigantic ring in the Instagram post below.

Well, at least something is going well in 2021! At least somebody is winning in this life, and you know we love to see true love at this company.

Bock and Love have been dating for a very long time, and they’ve now taken the next step in their relationship.

If that doesn’t warm your heart, then I suggest you check to see if you still have a pulse.

Also, that is a gigantic rock on her finger. That’s a monster diamond ring for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

I guess that’s what happens when you’ve earned more than $200 million so far during your career.

Props to the happy couple. You just love to see it!