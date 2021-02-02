Andrew Yang Tests Positive For COVID-19 Amid Mayoral Campaign

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang announced Tuesday that his test results for COVID-19 were positive, according to a press release.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well and in good spirits. I will quarantine in accordance with public health guidelines and follow the advice of my doctor,” Yang said in the press release.

“When the time is right, I look forward to once again hitting the campaign trail and advancing a positive vision for our city’s future.”

The former presidential candidate said his team started contact tracing in order to inform anyone who was potentially exposed to him, according to the press release. Yang also said safety rules mandate employees get tested every week if they are doing “in-person campaign activities.” (RELATED: Andrew Yang Gets Endorsement From Martin Luther King Jr’s Son For New York City Mayoral Run)

One of Yang’s staffers tested positive for the virus and the last event the employee went to was an event on Jan. 17 that took place outside, according to another Yang campaign statement. All of Yang’s campaign activities were remote for eight days in adherence to New York State’s rules.

“He will not resume in-person events until he receives a negative PCR test after that period,” the second statement said.

“As always, I urge everyone to stay safe, wear a mask, and stay up to date with all the latest public health and COVID-related news at CDC.gov,” Yang said.

Yang announced on Jan. 13 that he was running for mayor of New York City.

Yang’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

