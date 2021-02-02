Schumer Leaves The Door Open On Censuring Trump If He Is Acquitted In Senate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that he believes former President Donald Trump will be convicted, but left open the possibility having him censured if things go sideways for Democrats.

“I think the president should be tried. I hope he will vote to be convicted,” Schumer told reporters when asked about a possible censure, Fox News reported. “Anything past that is something we can discuss, but he deserves conviction, nothing less.”

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that he hasn’t spoken to Trump since Dec. 15, as reports said that McConnell has said he does not want to speak to Trump again after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Republican leader previously criticized Trump and his allies for spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election, saying his rhetoric provoked the mob to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

McConnell was also asked how he would vote on the impeachment of former President Donald Trump, to which he did not give a direct answer. (RELATED: McConnell Says The Last Time He Spoke With Trump Was On Dec. 15 — Won’t Say How He Will Vote On Impeachment)

On Jan. 26, McConnell and a majority of Republicans voted in favor of Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s motion to dismiss the impeachment trial against Trump. As Senators prepared for the impeachment trial, Paul introduced a motion arguing that the trial is unconstitutional since Trump is now a private citizen and exempt from facing removal from office.

However, five Republican Senators and every Senate Democrat voted to table the motion, pushing Trump’s impeachment trial forward. (RELATED: McConnell Votes In Favor Of Rand Paul’s Motion To Dismiss Trump’s Impeachment Trial, Five GOP Senators Opposed)

In order to convict Trump in the Senate, Democrats will need 17 Republican senators to side with every Democrat.

Members were sworn in for trial on Tuesday. The arguments will start the week of Feb. 8, Schumer announced.

Schumer’s office did not immediately respond the Daily Caller when asked about his view on censuring Trump if he is not convicted.