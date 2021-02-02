Gardner Minshew Shares Incredible #MachoMadness Mullet Photos

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew dropped two awesome photos of his mullet Monday night.

Minshew might be about to lose his job as the future of the Jaguars passing attack, but his vibe is as strong as ever.

The former Washington State star posted two photos of himself rocking his epic mullet, and captioned them, “Tower of power, too sweet to be sour. I’m funky like a monkey. Sky’s the limit and space is the place! #MachoMadness.”

This is the kind of stuff we need to see a lot more of. Trevor Lawrence is headed to Jacksonville to be the new franchise QB for the Jags, Minshew’s time as a starter is over but he’s still living life to the fullest.

The man is rocking a mullet without a second thought or a care in the world. That’s the kind of confidence I want in my quarterback.

You can’t teach that kind of attitude. You’re either born with it or you’re not.

I know Minshew’s days starting for the Jaguars officially end once Lawrence gets to town, but I hope they keep him as the backup. He was built to be a member of the Jags. It’s the perfect marriage, and he could continue to be a content machine even as a backup.

Stay frosty, Gardner!