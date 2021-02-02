Golden Globes 2021 Is Happening With Two Hosts, One On Each Coast

The Golden Globes 2021 will happen with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler sharing hosting duties on each coast after being postponed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 78th annual awards show will be broadcast from Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room in New York by Fey with Poehler doing hosting duties from inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California in February, Variety reported Tuesday. (RELATED: Comedian Ricky Gervais Dominates Social Media Following Golden Globes Monologue)

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Co-Host Golden Globes on Separate Coasts (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/XErLb10HqI — Variety (@Variety) February 3, 2021

The piece noted that the last time an award show was held in both New York and Los Angeles was in the 1950s for the Oscars. However, it will be the first time in the Golden Globes 78-year history that the show will take place from two locations. (RELATED: Golden Globes Average 14.76 Million Viewers, Down 6% From 2019)

Two production bases for the annual award show could possibly allow for more presenters and nominees to be able to participate in person, by remote means or via a mixture of both, according to the report.

Setting the show on the East Coast could also allow talent working both on the Atlantic side and in Europe to be part of the show who might not have been able to travel to Los Angeles and vice-a-versa.

The announcement comes after the award show was postponed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 ceremony will now take place Sunday, Feb.28, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET live on NBC.