Golden Globes Average 14.76 Million Viewers, Down 6% From 2019

The TV ratings for the Golden Globes late Sunday weren’t great.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show averaged 14.76 million viewers in the early ratings on NBC as Ricky Gervais shredded Hollywood. (RELATED: Ricky Gervais Says Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself During Golden Globes Speech, Tells Award Winners To ‘F**k Off’)

While his performance was epic, that was still a six percent decline from 2019.

Ricky Gervais to celebrities at the Golden Globes: “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world.” Ends by telling award winners to “f**k off.” Incredible video: pic.twitter.com/awdL4E2Zyf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 6, 2020

What a shame. What a shame. It’s really too bad because this was the first time in a long time the Golden Globes were absolutely lit.

Gervais’ monologue was absolutely required viewing. I’ve never seen anything like it before. He nuked the whole audience.

Generally speaking, I hate awards shows, and I don’t think people should generally waste their time watching it.

Having said that, the 2020 Golden Globes are on their own level thanks to Gervais. For once, we finally found an award show that was worth tuning in for.

Too bad the ratings were bad. Luckily, I think it’s done more than enough to make the rounds on Twitter.

Props to Gervais for hitting a home run. He stole the show, and made the whole thing entertaining!