Manchin Says He Does Not Support $15 Minimum Wage

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday said he does not support a $15 minimum wage.

Manchin was asked by The Hill if he would support raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, something many Democrats have said they are in favor of, to which Manchin responded by saying: “No I’m not. I’m supportive of basically having something that’s responsible and reasonable.”

Manchin’s opposition would put a roadblock in a coronavirus package, which could include raising the minimum wage to $15 if no Republicans supported the legislation. Democrats need all 50 members in the Senate to vote in favor if no Republicans are on board. (RELATED: Corporations That Support The $15 Minimum Wage Can Afford It. Here’s Who Can’t)

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), released a report Monday that says House Democrats’ proposal to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour would likely leave 1.3 million Americans jobless by 2025. (RELATED: Democrats’ $15 Minimum Wage Bill Would Eliminate 1.3 Million Jobs, CBO Finds)

Manchin’s office did not immediately respond the Daily Caller when asked for more details on increasing the minimum wage.