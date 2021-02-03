Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Rigging House With Booby Traps For Cops

A Michigan man was arrested after allegedly setting booby traps inside his house with the intent to harm officers conducting a warranted search, according to local reports.

Roger Allan Broadstone, 67, was charged with five counts of attempted murder, among other charges, at his arraignment hearing on Feb. 1.

Michigan State Police were made aware of a credit card fraud allegation on Jan. 19, CBS Detroit reported. It was reported that the victim’s credit card was used to purchase $1,500 worth of items from a Walmart in West Branch, Michigan, where police collaborated with loss prevention staff to identify Broadstone as a suspect.

Officers showed up at his home in Twining, Michigan, on Jan. 20, but Broadstone refused entry and told the officers to get a warrant.

Police obtained a search warrant, and when they attempted to enter, the suspect barricaded himself inside and set up booby traps for officers, ABC 12 reported.

Troopers said Roger Broadstone has booby-trapped his home before they served the search warrant during a fraud investigation.https://t.co/7LdcaLJGUv — upnorthlive.com (@upnorthlive) February 2, 2021

Broadstone was arraigned on Feb. 1 and charged with the following: five counts of attempted murder, one count of disarming a police officer, one count of attempting to disarm a police officer, four counts of resisting police, one count of resisting police causing injury, one count of placing an offensive substance with intent to injure, one count of arson for preparing to burn a building, possession of ammunition by a felon, and one count of malicious destruction of property, according to ABC 12.

The judge at the Arenac County District Court set Broadstone’s bond at $1,125,000, MLive reported.