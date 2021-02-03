Officials Apologize After Evil Doll ‘Chucky’ Appears In AMBER Alert

The Texas Department Of Public Safety (DPS) sent out an emergency alert Friday, Jan. 29, warning Texas residents to be wary of Chucky – the evil doll from the horror movie series “Child’s Play.”

The department sent the message three times to people’s emails through America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) Alert system, which is usually used to help find a missing child, KHOU 11 reported. (RELATED: Police Search For Suspects After Two Children Were Abducted, Dropped Off At A Gas Station)

Amber Alert from Texas DPS features Chucky, Glen Ray characters from ‘Child’s Play’ horror series –https://t.co/jZ39DBe8FJ #KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/ZnO1djMVwp — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) January 29, 2021

The alert listed Chucky from the Child’s Play horror series as a suspect behind the abduction of Glen Ray, another Child’s Play character. It described Chucky as a 28-year-old, 3’1″ tall and weighing 16 pounds, with red, auburn hair and blue eyes, according to the outlet.

The report further stated that Chucky was wearing blue denim overalls with a multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt and was wielding a kitchen knife before his “disappearance.” Chucky’s race was listed as “Other: Doll.”

Local outlet KPRC 2 learned from the state agency that the alert featuring Chucky was a test that had accidentally been sent out.

“Thank you for contacting us. This was actually a test we were running on a dev server and it accidentally went out,” Ruben Medina of DPS wrote to KPRC 2. “We appreciate you reaching out to us to verify this. We do apologize for this inconvenience (to) you.”

In the Child’s Play movie series, which debuted in the late 80s, Chucky is a toy possessed by a dead serial killer’s spirit, who murders multiple victims, The Guardian reported.