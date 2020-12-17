Watch The Trailer For ‘Fear Of Rain’

“Fear of Rain” looks like it’s going to be a terrifying movie.

The plot of the psychological thriller, according to YouTube, is, “A girl living with schizophrenia struggles with terrifying hallucinations as she begins to suspect her neighbor has kidnapped a child. The only person who believes her is Caleb -a boy she isn’t even sure exists.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If the trailer is a sign of things to come, then audiences are in for a terrifying time. Give it a watch below.

While horror movies aren’t my preferred genre, I do love a great psychological thriller. Look no further than season one of “True Detective” or the first season of “Westworld” on HBO for proof of that fact.

Judging from the trailer for “Fear of Rain,” this movie is going to mess with our minds in a major way, and I’m here for it.

Inject the terror right into my veins.

Let me go ahead and make a little prediction here. I think that most of the terror surrounding the main character will turn out to be true.

Not all of it, but certainly most of it won’t actually be her mind playing games with her. It seems like the obvious play here. I have zero inside information, but that’s what I’d guess given my knowledge of movies.

Either way, I’m excited to see it. You can catch “Fear of Rain” starting February 11. Just don’t try to sleep right afterwards!