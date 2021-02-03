Country Singer T.J. Osborne Comes Out As Gay: ‘I’m Very Comfortable’

Country singer T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne has come out as gay and admitted he’s “curious” how country music fans will react to the news.

“I’m very comfortable being gay,” the 36-year-old singer of the hit country band shared with Time magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

“I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don’t have a problem with,” he said. “That feels so strange.”

“People will ask, ‘Why does this even need to be talked about?’ and personally, I agree with that,” Osborne continued. “But for me to show up at an awards show with a man would be jaw-dropping to people. It wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh, cool!'”

T.J. also shared that while he’s been open with family and friends for years, he is “curious” how fans of country music will react now that he’s the only openly gay country artist signed to a major record label.

“I don’t think I’m going to get run off the stage in Chicago,” the “Stay a Little Longer” hitmaker explained. “But in a rural town playing a county fair? I’m curious how this will go.”(RELATED: Hallmark’s ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Movies Includes Gay Adoption, Hanukkah And More)

T.J. and his brother John formed the country band Brothers Osborne in 2012. The duo found success in late 2013 with their single “Let’s Go There,” which was followed by numerous hits, the piece noted.