Hallmark’s ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Movies Includes Gay Adoption, Hanukkah And More

Hallmark Channel has unveiled its list of “Countdown to Christmas” movies and this year’s includes a gay adoption, Hanukkah and more.

“Our holiday table is bigger and more welcoming than ever,” Hallmark Channel’s EVP of programming Michelle Vicary shared in a statement to TVLine.com in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Hallmark Announces Decision To Drop Lori Loughlin From Network)

#Hallmarkies, the countdown has begun! #CountdownToChristmas kicks off October 23, so get ready for holiday spirit on Hallmark Channel 24/7! Grab a cup of hot cocoa and snuggle in for all new festive premieres Saturdays at 8pm/7c. Your home for the holidays. pic.twitter.com/KNACJlii06 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) September 22, 2020

“This year’s movies reflect our most diverse representation of talent, narratives, and families, including The Christmas House, featuring a storyline about a gay couple looking to adopt their first child, and starring Jonathan Bennett in an ensemble cast,” she added.

Get ready for the ALL NEW festive premieres coming this #CountdownToChristmas season! Read about each movie and take a look at some exclusive photos from @EW: https://t.co/BMutpUjxtE — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) September 23, 2020

Vicary statement continued, “Our movies are rooted in warmth and positivity, meaningful connections, family gatherings, and seasonal traditions — a winning formula we hope will bring our millions of viewers much-needed levity and holiday cheer at the end of a tough year.” (RELATED: Buttigieg Slams Hallmark For Removing Lesbian Ads: ‘Being ‘Family Friendly’ Means Honoring Love’)

The announcement comes following one earlier this summer when the network announced some of the line up of Christmas movies this year and was called out by some for not including any LGBTQ storylines, per CNN.

In response, George Zaralidis, vice president of network publicity for Crown Media Family, Hallmark‘s parent company, shared in a statement that, “We look forward to making some exciting programming announcements in the coming months, including announcements about projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters, and actors.”

As previously reported, the network reversed course last year after initially removing several ads featuring a same-sex wedding following a backlash.

The entire list of 40 movies can be viewed here and all the festivities kick off Friday October 23.