House Republicans Vote To Keep Liz Cheney In Leadership

House Republicans voted to keep Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney in her leadership position on Wednesday night.

Cheney will maintain her position as House Republican Conference Chair, the third-highest position in GOP House leadership, according to a CNN source.

Two CNN sources told the outlet that Cheney, in an eight-minute speech near the start of the meeting, refused to apologize for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump and delivered what CNN described as a “calm yet firm defense of the Constitution.”

“I won’t apologize for the vote,” Cheney, who already has at least one primary challenger, reportedly told the House Republican conference.

Both House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise openly expressed their support for Cheney, who also answered questions from lawmakers supportive of the former president, a source told CNN.

Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry told Cheney she “aided and comforted the enemy.”

“Rep. Darryl Issa of California asked Cheney if they kept her in leadership, whether she would do it again,” the CNN report read, describing some of the fireworks in the room. “Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana engaged in a fiery exchange with her, a person in the room said, speaking loudly and angrily at Cheney. But the anger was not all aimed at Cheney. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who also voted in favor of impeachment, voiced criticism of McCarthy during the meeting.”

One Cheney critic and colleague, Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, traveled to the Wyoming Capitol Building last Thursday to deliver a speech criticizing the Wyoming lawmaker saying that she didn’t represent “the will” of her constituents. (RELATED: Former RNC Chair: Liz Cheney ‘Has More Bonafides In Her Left Pinky’ Than Matt Gaetz ‘Could Ever Amass’)

“It’s pretty easy for me to get a little make-up off my shirt, far more difficult for Liz Cheney to get the blood off her hands after sending America’s best to foreign lands to die for unknowable gain and personal profit,” Gaetz said. “There is no indication that Cheney had any personal financial gain from any wars.”