USA Today Publishes Column Claiming Tom Brady Gets A Pass On His Politics Because He’s White

Nancy Armour wrote, “Opinion: Tom Brady has gotten an undeserved pass for his past support of Donald Trump,” and it’s something to behold. What’s the issue? Well, in her own words, it’s “mighty white” of Brady that he can step away from politics after endorsing former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tom Brady’s politics aren’t the problem. It’s his refusal to recognize that his ability to enter and exit the debate when he chooses, to shield himself from accountability, is a privilege that Black and brown athletes don’t have. https://t.co/pb9PEhvgn0 — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) February 2, 2021

Armour wrote in part:

Brady’s ability to enter and exit the debate at his choosing, to shield himself from accountability, is the height of white privilege. As this country grapples with the far reaches of systemic racism, look no further than Brady, for whom the expectations, and allowances granted, will always be different.

Well, I guess we’re really doing this again! We already had a mega-viral tweet comparing Brady and Colin Kaepernick, and Armour is now arguing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB is shielded from criticism because of his race.

Funny how people can separate Tom Brady’s politics from his game, but struggle to do the same when it comes to Kaepernick. — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) January 25, 2021

For the record, this all really boils down to two things. People are upset because Tom Brady had a pro-Donald Trump hat in his locker and the six-time Super Bowl champion endorsed the former president in the 2016 election.

Now that Brady is back in the Super Bowl, people are using it as an excuse to try to drag him because he endorsed his friend for president more than four years ago.

Let’s just be honest with each other in this conversation about Brady. The dude isn’t very political at all. Owning a hat and endorsing a personal friend doesn’t make you a MAGA icon or ultra-political.

Now, if Brady was constantly injecting himself into every conversation, making outrageous comments about the police and refusing to stand for the national anthem like a certain former 49ers quarterback, then it might be a different conversation.

Armour even wrote that “there is no end in sight to Colin Kaepernick’s blackballing,” despite the fact she failed to mention he’s out of the league because his talents no longer outweighed his baggage.

Know how I know that’s the case? Matthew Stafford kneels for the anthem, and the Detroit Lions just received a king’s ransom to trade him.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford takes a knee for the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/WODqCWYZ3v — NFL on Scoreboard Page (@NFLonSP) September 13, 2020

Some people just hate Tom Brady, and there’s nothing you can do to fix it. He wins, he does things the right way, he’s a private guy and doesn’t feel the need to get ultra-political. Apparently, that just rubs people the wrong way.

To me, it sounds like what an athlete who is focused on winning should do.

End the nonsense and just enjoy the fact the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Bucks is only a few days away!