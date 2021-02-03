Matt Gaetz Says He Would Resign From Congress In Order To Defend Trump In Impeachment Trial

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said Wednesday that he would resign from Congress in order to defend former President Donald Trump in his upcoming impeachment trial.

Gaetz made the comments on the podcast War Room Pandemic, saying: “I would leave my House seat, I would leave my home.”

“I view this cancellation of the Trump presidency and the Trump movement as one of the biggest threats” to his constituents, he said. “I’m here to win, to win so much I get tired of it because that’s what I was promised.”

“Let’s not play to the Senate,” Gaetz added. “Let’s play to the country. Let’s play to our people.”

Gaetz has continued to be a vocal opponent of Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump in the House. Gaetz flew Thursday to Wyoming to campaign against Cheney and spoke at Wyoming’s Capitol building in Cheyenne. Gaetz accused her of profiting off war in the Middle East and called her a “fake cowgirl.” (RELATED: Rep. Gaetz In Wyoming: ‘It’s The Establishment Against The Rest Of Us’)

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)