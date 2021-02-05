House Republicans Say Pelosi Broke Her Own Rules And Bypassed Metal Detectors, Demand She Be Fined

A group of Republicans sent a letter Friday night to the Sergeant at Arms which claims Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke rules House rules by walking around the metal detectors before walking on the floor.

Republican Reps. Rodney Davis, Barry Loudermilk, and Bryan Steil sent the letter to Timothy P. Blodgett, demanding Pelosi pay a $5,000 for breaking House rules she put into place.

“House Resolution 73 directs you in your capacity as Sergeant at Arms to impose fines against members of the House who fail to complete security screening prior to entering the House Chamber. The resolution, which went into effect upon passage of the House on February 2nd, imposes a fine for $5,000 for the first offense,” the letter states.

“It also directs you to promptly notify in writing of fines being imposed for violations of House Resolution 73. Yesterday, at approximately 9:59 am, multiple members observed the Speaker of the House entering the House Chamber without completing security screening. What was observed was a clear violation of House Resolution 73 and you are required by House Rules to impose this fine. Please inform us once the fine has been assessed,” the letter concludes.

Myself, @RodenyDavis and @RepBryanSteil sent the following letter to the SAA asking them to fine @SpeakerPelosi $5,000 for breaking House rules she put into place. Yesterday, members witnessed Speaker Pelosi walking around the metal detectors prior to walking on the House floor. pic.twitter.com/viECe18Qy5 — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) February 5, 2021

Earlier Friday, Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert and Andrew Clyde were fined $5,000 for reportedly walking around detectors as they entered the House floor, NBC News reported. (RELATED: ‘You Can’t Stop Me’ — Louie Gohmert Walks Around Newly Installed Metal Detector In Capitol On Way To Vote)

The House installed the new magnetometers in early January and requires all members of Congress to walk through them before entering the House of Representatives chamber after rioters supporting Trump stormed the U.S. capitol Wednesday, committing acts of vandalism and violence. As a result of the riot, the electoral college certification process was postponed and members of Congress were forced to evacuate the building.