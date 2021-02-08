M. Night Shyamalan’s New Movie ‘Old’ Looks Incredibly Bizarre

M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie “Old” looks absolutely bonkers.

While plot details aren't publicly available, the first promo for the film indicates it's about a beach that rapidly ages people.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. Give it a watch below. To say it’s strange is an understatement.

For those of you who don’t know, Shyamalan is famous for his legendary twists and mysterious plot details. So, don’t expect to find out much about “Old” before it comes out July 23.

The dude loves keeping everyone in the dark. It’s one of the major aspects of his filmmaking career.

Now, he’s bringing us a movie about people who rapidly age at some kind of bizarre and strange beach. Am I intrigued? Well, I certainly am to some degree, but you just never know what you’re going to get with Shyamalan.

Is this going to be as great as “The Sixth Sense” or a complete dude like “The Village”? These are the questions that must be answered!

We’ll find out July 23. Let us know in the comments what you think about the latest film from the star director.

P.S.: I can’t write about Shyamalan without dropping in the hilarious “Always Sunny” bit.