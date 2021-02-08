Sen. Richard Shelby Announces He Will Not Run For Reelection In 2022

Republican Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby announced Monday that he will not run for reelection in 2022.

“Today I announce that I will not seek a seventh term in the United State Senate in 2022. For everything, there is a season,” Shelby, who is 86 years old, said in a statement.

“Although I plan to retire, I am not leaving today. I have two good years remaining to continue my work in Washington. I have the vision and the energy to give it my all,” Shelby continued.

Shelby is now the latest Republican Senator to say they will not seek reelection. Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announced in late January that he will not seek reelection in 2022. (RELATED: Sen. Rob Portman Announces He Will Not Run For Reelection In 2022)

The Alabama Republican has not yet announced what he will do after he leaves the Senate.