Snowmobiler In Utah Shares Terrifying Footage Of An Avalanche Crashing Down

A snowmobiler recently captured a terrifying video of an avalanche in Utah.

In a video shared Sunday by Miles Penrose, a gigantic avalanche could be seen consuming their position on the Uinta Mountains.

Luckily, all the people involved with Penrose survived, and it’s unclear if this avalanche is related to the one from the weekend in Utah that left four people dead. You can read his insane description of the situation in the Facebook post below.

In case you want to see one of the most terrifying videos you’ll ever find from a mountain, hit play on the video linked below.

As someone who used to live in Montana, I can tell you from firsthand experience that avalanches are taken incredibly seriously.

When one comes crashing down the mountain, it immediately becomes a life or death type of situation. An avalanche can swallow you up before you realize what has happened.

Luckily for this guy and his friends, they all ended up making it out okay. I don’t know how they did, but they should have all gone and bought lottery tickets afterwards.

Seriously, it might be a long time before we see a video that crazy again. Just absolute carnage on the mountainside.

