Unfit To Print Episode 86: The Congresswoman Who Cried Wolf

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez keeps digging herself into a deeper hole over her claims that she nearly died during the storming of the Capitol Building on January 6. Her claims first started getting pushback after she accused Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of nearly having her killed because he objected to the certification of Arizona’s electoral college votes.

In an Instagram live stream, Ocasio-Cortez revealed that she is a survivor of sexual assault and that people criticizing her reaction to the riots are being abusive and contributing to her trauma. Unfit to Print host Amber Athey was one of the first to call out AOC for this manipulative stunt, and explains in this episode why it matters.

