POLICE BODYCAM: Woman Who Refuses Mask Arrested

This police bodycam footage shows the perspective of an officer who walked into an Ohio grocery store and found a woman who refused to wear her mask. Instead of putting on a mask or calmly leaving the store, the woman attempts to engage the officers in debate over the legality of the store’s mask rules.

Eventually, the officer has enough and leads her outside. There, the standoff reaches its end as the woman is handcuffed and tossed into the back of the police car. (RELATED: TSA Says Mask Violators Could Get Hit With Fines Of $1,500 Or More)

WATCH:

If you enjoyed this video, check out these other videos:

Police Take Down Woman In NY Subway For Not Wearing Mask Properly

Caught On Bodycam: Officer Saves Woman From Fiery Car

CAUGHT ON BODY CAM: Officers Scramble To Clear House On Fire

You Can Get A DUI On A Lawnmower?!

Police Find One-Legged Man Stuck On A Fence

Police Body Cam Footage Of Nashville Bombing Released

Police Bodycam: Intervention Officer Assists Mentally Ill Woman

The Wrong Way To Get Out Of A Ticket

POLICE BODYCAM: Intruder Sleeping On Porch

PD BODY CAM: Officer Attempts To Enforce Covid-19 Rules On Small Business

‘180 Officers Were Hurt!’: Officer Explains Scary Everyday Incidents Dealt With During Protests

The Most Disciplined Officer You’ll Ever See

And of course don’t forget to check out our social media!

Follow our Twitter account

Like our Facebook page

Follow our Instagram account

And subscribe to our YouTube channel