‘This Is Our Moment’: Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans And More Stars Beg Biden To End Dakota Access Pipeline

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and more stars signed a letter Tuesday addressing President Joe Biden and calling for the end of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“We urge you to remedy this historic injustice and direct the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to immediately shut down the illegal Dakota Access Pipeline while the Environmental Impact Statement process is conducted, consistent with the D.C. District Court’s decision and order,” the letter read. It was signed by stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler and more. (RELATED: Obama Admin Blocks Dakota Access Pipeline Months After Approving It)

“Additionally, the U.S. Army Corps must ensure a robust environmental review with significant tribal consultation, tribal consent, and a thorough risk analysis,” it added. “With your leadership, we have a momentous opportunity to protect our water and respect our environmental laws and the rights of Indigenous people. This is our moment.” (RELATED: Federal Judge Orders Shutdown Of Dakota Access Pipeline, Citing Need For Environmental Review)

The pipeline, which former President Donald Trump approved during his presidency, carries oil through North and South Dakota to Illinois. It has been the focus of environmentalists and indigenous tribes for years.

The letter noted in 2016 then-President Barack Obama “declined to issue the final pipeline permit,” and that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would “conduct a full environmental review” in light of Obama’s decision. However, Trump “stopped the review” the letter stated, and “fast tracked the pipeline hours after he took office.”

A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10 to determine a ruling by the Biden administration on the Dakota Access Pipeline.