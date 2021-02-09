Veterans Group Hopes Biden Administration Will Stop Endless Wars And Continue Access To Private Healthcare

A veteran’s advocacy group wants the Biden Administration to completely withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan and to continue to allow veterans to have access to private health care.

The Concerned Veterans for America expressed concern in a statement Tuesday that newly confirmed Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough has yet to commit to preserving standards allowing veterans to use their health benefits for private care.

“It is critical we preserve the law and continue pursuing methods that empower veterans with options instead of robbing them of the choice,” Concerned Veterans for America Executive Director Nate Anderson said in a statement. “We call on the Secretary to provide assurances community care access standards will not be walked back, and veterans will retain the freedom to choose the care that meets their unique needs.”

We’re going all in with a seven-figure campaign to push @POTUS to #EndEndlessWars, and bring our men and women home. Check out part of our campaign: pic.twitter.com/NCPU1kg6up — Concerned Veterans for America (@ConcernedVets) February 8, 2021

The group previously asked the Biden transition team to “end our endless wars” and completely withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, Senior Advisor Dan Caldwell told the Daily Caller News Foundation. The organization expressed concerns about potential changes to access standards provided by the VA Mission Act signed into law during the Trump administration that allow veterans to access private health care.

“These policies should be a no brainer for the Biden administration,” Caldwell told the DCNF. “We won’t hesitate to hold them accountable if we feel they’re implementing policies that are bad for veterans.” (RELATED: Veteran Suicides Continue To Increase As The 18th Anniversary Of The War In Afghanistan Arrives)

McDonough formerly served as former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff when the Department of Veterans Affairs was riddled with scandal in 2014, according to Caldwell.

“We hope that he learned lessons from that experience and that they won’t roll back choice, and that they’ll continue to implement the VA Mission Act,” Caldwell told the DCNF.

“We were very critical of the VA under the Obama administration and we think that criticism was warranted. Since then, the VA has come a long way. It has made many improvements as an institution since those dark days where you had hundreds of veterans dying while on waitlists across the country,” Caldwell said.

Two-thirds of veterans said that they support a withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, according to a poll by the Concerned Veterans for America. Nearly 70% of veterans polled said they support a full withdrawal from Iraq.

The organization is closely watching the Biden administration for developing legislation that could impact veterans and wants to foster a collaborative relationship with the current administration.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.