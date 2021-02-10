‘Those Statements Are Not True’: Mike Lee Gets Testy With Patrick Leahy, Impeachment Managers

Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee objected to statements made by House impeachment managers immediately after the Senate paused the impeachment proceedings for former President Donald Trump.

Lee demanded that testimony given by Rhode Island Democrat and impeachment manager David Cicilline be stricken from the Congressional record, arguing that it was untrue. Cicilline had testified that President Donald Trump misdialed a phone call to Lee, asking to object to electoral votes, while the Senate was locked down during the Capitol Riot.

Trump had intended to call Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville to ask Tuberville to object to the electoral count, Cicilline said. Tuberville objected to the electoral slates of Arizona and Pennsylvania. (RELATED: Rep. Cori Bush Trying To Oust Republicans Who Objected To Electoral College Certification)



Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy of Vermont initially ruled that Lee could not object to the comments Cicilline made, since they were only characterizations of the phone call. “My point was not about whether or not it was appropriate for them to make characterizations. My point was to strike them because they were false,” Lee responded.



Lee grew angry with Leahy. “You’ve ruled on something that was not what I moved. What I asked was, statements were attributed to me repeated as to which I have personal knowledge, because I am the source. They are not true.”

“It’s simply based on the fact that I’m the witness. I’m the only witness. These statements are not true and I ask that you strike them,” Lee added. The Senate adjourned after lead impeachment manager Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin agreed that Cicilline’s statement could be struck from the record.