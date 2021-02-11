Watch The Preview For ‘Last Chance U: Basketball’

Netflix has dropped the trailer for “Last Chance U: Basketball.”

After several successful and fun seasons following JUCO football, the hit Netflix show has pivoted to JUCO basketball. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Netflix released the following details about the upcoming series:

Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) in their high stakes chase to an unprecedented California state basketball championship. Led by passionate head coach John Mosley, the ELAC team is made up of former D1 recruits and powerhouse athletes hustling to prove themselves for a last chance to fulfill their dreams of playing at the next level. But the team is tested as the players battle adversity, inner demons, and emotions on and off the court.

You can watch a preview for the first ever season on college basketball below.

Look, this might be good or it might not be. It could honestly go either way, and I’m not sure which way it’s leaning.

All I know is that I’m not sure I understand why Netflix even felt the need to switch to basketball. The seasons about football were outstanding.

On July 28, meet the players and coaches of Laney College.

While it’s the last football season, a new chapter begins with Last Chance U: Basketball, coming 2021. pic.twitter.com/epghuOSqqF — Last Chance U (@LastChanceU) June 23, 2020

Having said that, if the season on college basketball is as good as the seasons on college football, especially the early ones, then I’m sure it’ll be fun to watch.

JUCO sports are a different animal. They’re college sports, but without any of the glitz or glamour found at the D1 level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lastchanceu

You can check it out March 10, which is perfect timing for March Madness.