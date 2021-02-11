Ted Cruz: ‘Of Course Disney Cancelled’ Gina Carano

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz weighed in on reports Disney had fired Gina Carano following her social media post about Jewish people during the Holocaust.

“Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi,” the Republican senator from Texas tweeted Thursday about the 38-year-old actress. (RELATED: Cancel Culture, Coronavirus And Endless Virtue Signaling: Here Are The 5 Worst Things About 2020)

“She played a woman who kicked ass [and] who girls looked up to,” he added. “She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her.” (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

It comes following a report in the Hollywood Reporter, that Carano, who played Cara Dune, in the Disney plus series “The Mandalorian,” was fired “after sharing a post on social media implying that being a Republican today is like being Jewish during the Holocaust.”

The social media post that has since been deleted can be seen below.

did she just compare the holocaust to being a republican .. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/an3css7Kdr — janet (@djarinculture) February 10, 2021

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson shared in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The outlet also reported that Carano had been dropped by her talent agency, UTA.