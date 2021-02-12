REPORT: Former Model Rebecca Landrift Found Dead On The Side Of The Road, Shot Multiple Times

Former model Rebecca Landrift’s body was found dead on the side of a road in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Landrift’s body was found by a PennDot worker early Sunday morning, the Philly Voice first reported Wednesday. She had suffered gunshot wounds to the head, neck, throat, chest and hand, the Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo said in a statement to the Philly Voice.

Model Rebecca Landrith Found Dead on Side of the Road in Pennsylvania After Being Shot Multiple Times​ https://t.co/El2GU6Yv7s — People (@people) February 12, 2021

Landrift was identified by fingerprints found on receipts the former model had with her when her body was found, the outlet reported. A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with her death, according to Crime Stoppers. (RELATED: Officials Reveal Cause Of Death Of Social Media Influencer Whose Naked Body Was Found On Side Of The Road)

Tracy Rollins, whose name was found on a note found with Landrift, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide and abuse of corpse, the Philly Voice reported.

Rollins was also linked to the locations of the receipts found with Landrift by cell phone data and surveillance video, according to the outlet.

Landrift was a finalist in the 2014 Miss Manhattan contest, the Philly Voice reported.

“Ms. Landrith has appeared in numerous product advertisements, video commercials, magazines, acted as a spokesmodel in videos for businesses and their websites, and multiple haute-couture Runway shows including Fashion Week,” her bio said, according to the outlet.