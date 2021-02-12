Funeral Home Van That Was Stolen With Body Still Inside Recovered, Police Say

St. Louis County Police in Missouri have recovered a missing funeral home van after two suspects allegedly stole the van while there was still a body inside of it.

Police say the 2012 Nissan NV1500 funeral van belonging to the William C. Harris Funeral Home had been left running and unattended in the parking lot of a QuikTrip early Thursday morning around 10:00 a.m..

Two suspects, who are seen on camera footage, allegedly got into the vehicle and drove off. Police described the suspects as a male wearing a navy and white baseball cap, a black ski mask, and dark clothing. The second suspect is a female who was also wearing dark clothing.

The van was carrying a female body at the time it was stolen, according to a police statement obtained by the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Funeral Home To Pay $250,000 In Settlement For Firing An Employee Who Wanted To Undergo Gender Transition)

Police thought the suspects could be in the Godfrey, Illinois, area as of Thursday night.

Stolen Vehicle Update: Photos of the stolen vehicle and the persons of interest, a male and a female, are attached. They may be in the Godfrey, Il area. Neither the vehicle or body have been recovered. Anyone with info should call 636-529-8210. pic.twitter.com/xezpsvpuBa — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) February 12, 2021

Police, however, located the two suspects around 10:00 a.m. Friday morning in Festus, Missouri, where they were arrested. The van and the deceased woman have also been recovered, according to police.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the funeral home but did not receive a response at the time of publication.