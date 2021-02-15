Sports

Sports World Reacts To News Of Former NFL Star Vincent Jackson’s Death At 38

The sports world reacted Monday to news of former NFL star Vincent Jackson’s death at 38 after he was found deceased in a hotel room in Florida.

“Man … just got home out of the blizzard,” sports analyst and professional wrestler Pat McAfee tweeted after news surfaced about the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Diego Chargers star’s death. (RELATED: Sports World Shares Tributes To Legendary Coach Marty Schottenheimer Following His Death)

“Vincent Jackson passed away??” he added. “He was a damn good football player.. I’m absolutely bummed for everybody involved. Gone way too soon. Rest easy boss man.”

The Buccaneers released a statement and shared that they were “shocked and saddened” to hear about the “terrible news” of Jackson’s death.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear the terrible news regarding the loss of Vincent Jackson,” owner Bryan Glazer shared in the statement. “During his five seasons with our franchise, Vincent was a consummate professional, who took a great deal of pride in his performance on and off the football field.”

The Chargers also released a statement on social media, writing that they couldn’t believe “he’s gone.”

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by news of Vincent Jackson’s sudden passing,” the team captioned its post. “Vincent was a fan favorite not only for his Pro Bowl play on the field but for the impact he made on the community off of it. The work he has done on behalf of military families through his foundation in the years since his retirement has been an inspiration to all of us.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers)

“We simply cannot believe he’s gone, and our hearts go out to his wife, Lindsey, their children, his parents, former teammates and everyone whose lives were touched by having known Vincent,” the message added.