Sports World Reacts To News Of Former NFL Star Vincent Jackson’s Death At 38

The sports world reacted Monday to news of former NFL star Vincent Jackson’s death at 38 after he was found deceased in a hotel room in Florida.

“Man … just got home out of the blizzard,” sports analyst and professional wrestler Pat McAfee tweeted after news surfaced about the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Diego Chargers star’s death. (RELATED: Sports World Shares Tributes To Legendary Coach Marty Schottenheimer Following His Death)

“Vincent Jackson passed away??” he added. “He was a damn good football player.. I’m absolutely bummed for everybody involved. Gone way too soon. Rest easy boss man.”

Man… just got home out of the blizzard. Vincent Jackson passed away?? He was a damn good football player.. I’m absolutely bummed for everybody involved. Gone way too soon. Rest easy boss man. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 15, 2021

The Buccaneers released a statement and shared that they were “shocked and saddened” to hear about the “terrible news” of Jackson’s death.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear the terrible news regarding the loss of Vincent Jackson,” owner Bryan Glazer shared in the statement. “During his five seasons with our franchise, Vincent was a consummate professional, who took a great deal of pride in his performance on and off the football field.”

Rest in peace, Vincent Jackson. pic.twitter.com/ik3GYZjQDr — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 15, 2021

The Chargers also released a statement on social media, writing that they couldn’t believe “he’s gone.”

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by news of Vincent Jackson’s sudden passing,” the team captioned its post. “Vincent was a fan favorite not only for his Pro Bowl play on the field but for the impact he made on the community off of it. The work he has done on behalf of military families through his foundation in the years since his retirement has been an inspiration to all of us.”

“We simply cannot believe he’s gone, and our hearts go out to his wife, Lindsey, their children, his parents, former teammates and everyone whose lives were touched by having known Vincent,” the message added.

V Jax thank you for everything I love you big bro. Praying for your family Rest in Paradise — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) February 15, 2021

And on the field, what made Vincent Jackson so special was he was a vertical receiver that a QB could trust to always make a play in a contested catch situation. We so it saw often with him and Philip Rivers. pic.twitter.com/H1aAawIpmC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 15, 2021

Terribly sad to hear about Vincent Jackson, one of the sincerest players and people Ive had the chance to know. Did so much charity in Tampa Bay and work with military personnel. My heart goes out to his wife Lindsey, their family and his #Bucs community #RIPVJax pic.twitter.com/1kGszstOiZ — Chris Fischer (@ChrisFischer07) February 15, 2021

RIP Vincent Jackson – One of most exciting downfield playmakers in the league during his prime — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) February 15, 2021

I have no words. I’m in complete shock. I needed to pull over while driving. This is crushing in every possible way. Vincent Jackson was a cherished member of the Buccaneers and our community. https://t.co/AWWEhEpwDB — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 15, 2021

For those who didn’t follow Vincent Jackson’s career in Tampa…he and his life Lindsey put on baby showers for military families. They wrote a series of children’s books to help families cope with deployment. He represented everything that was good about Tampa Bay. We loved him. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 15, 2021

One time for Vincent Jackson! Absolutely awful news to hear today! May he rest in peace! #RIP pic.twitter.com/qI7LCJ1sFD — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) February 15, 2021