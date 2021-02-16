House To Be Constructed By 3D Printing Listed For Sale In New York

A not-yet-built 3D-printed house, the first of its kind, was recently listed for sale in Riverhead, NY.

Construction firm SQ4D has announced that their 3D-printed home, which was just listed for sale, will be fully permitted soon and is set to be the first house of its kind on the market, according to a press release.

However the house hasn’t been “printed” yet — construction will begin this coming spring, according to Fox 5 NY.

The future home has been listed on Zillow for $299,999 and is being sold by realtor Stephen King. The house will be printed where it stands, using “autonomous robotic construction system” technology, according to SQ4D.

#3dprintedhomes #3dprintedhome #3dHomeForSale #3dprintedhouse https://longisland.news12.com/nations-first-3d-printed-house-for-sale-in-riverhead-for-300k Posted by SQ4D on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Director of Operations, Kirk Anderson, has stated that the technology is able to construct the basic structure of the house in 48 hours, according to Fox 5 NY. However, the 3D printing technology accounts for just 41% of the final house’s construction.

The building has been “carefully developed to exceed all energy efficiency codes and lower energy costs,” according to its Zillow listing.

The single-family home will contain 1400 sq. feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 1/2 car garage, as well as a number of amenities including a dishwasher, dryer, and refrigerator. It will be printed using concrete, in an effort to be “eco-friendly,” according to SQ4D.

SQ4D said that they aim to “solve the affordable housing crisis” as they are able to reduce the cost of construction. (RELATED: Cities Look To Tiny Houses For Cheaper Housing Alternatives)

“At $299,999, this home is priced 50% below the cost of comparable newly-constructed homes in Riverhead, NY and represents a major step towards addressing the affordable housing crisis plaguing long island,” King said in the SQ4D press release. The 3D-printing and construction firm said they aim to build similar homes across the United States.