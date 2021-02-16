Kendall Jenner Unveils New Tequila Brand 818, Says It Already Won ‘World Tasting Competitions’

Kendall Jenner unveiled her new tequila brand “818” on Tuesday and shared that it has already won “world tasting competitions.”

“For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila,” the 25-year-old reality star and supermodel captioned her post on Instagram, along with several snaps and clips focusing on her journey to create her own tequila.

“After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING…3.5 years later I think we’ve done it!” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

“This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!” Jenner continued. (RELATED: Report: Ryan Reynolds Sells Aviation Gin For $610 Million)

TMZ noted that the brand contained the same area code as Calabasas, California, where the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star grew up and currently resides.

The post also showed off some of the honors 818 has taken home, including “Chairman’s Trophy” for the Ultimate’s Spirits Challenge and “Best Reposado Tequila” in the World Tequila Awards competition.

Jenner follows in the footsteps of numerous celebrities who have launched their own alcohol brands, including Ryan Reynolds with Aviation Gin and George Clooney’s tequila company, Casamigos.