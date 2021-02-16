Sports

Former NFL Player Ryan Leaf Posts Emotional Video Following Vincent Jackson’s Death, Blames NFL

22 Aug 1998: Quarterback Ryan Leaf #16 of the San Diego Chargers standing around talking before the pre-season game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Chargers defeated the Colts 33-3. Mandatory (Credit: Jamie Squ/Getty Images)

Former NFL player Ryan Leaf posted an emotional video following the death of another former player, Vincent Jackson, and blamed the league for Jackson’s passing.

“I don’t know what the f*ck to do anymore,” the 44-year-old former QB explained in the clip posted to Twitter on Monday evening.

“My NFL brothers continue to die and nobody is doing a god damn thing about it,” Leaf said. “I talked to another brother who spent the weekend in a psyche ward today. The NFL just doesn’t fucking care.”

“They’ll write condolence letters and shit like that, but if they were invested, they’d actually put some money behind the legends community and into the mental health, substance abuse side of it,” Leaf continued. “Once” a player is “bad for the brand, the shield,” the NFL “could give two shits,” he added. (RELATED: Sports World Reacts To News Of Former NFL Star Vincent Jackson’s Death At 38)

“They don’t get how precious life is, and then I have this fucking survivor’s guilt,” Leaf said, before sharing that “they need to do something” and called for the league to be “part of the solution.”

Jackson, a former San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, was found dead in his hotel in Florida on Monday. His exact cause of death has yet to be released.