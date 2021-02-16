Unfit To Print Episode 87: Cuomo Denies Cover-Up, TJ Ducklo Resigns, Lincoln Project Implodes

It’s been a banner week for all of the scummiest people in the news.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been busted for covering up the number of nursing home deaths due to COVID-19 in his state, the Biden press shop had its first major personnel scandal, and the Lincoln Project is imploding over sexual abuse allegations against one of its founding members.

Of course, the liberal media has been complicit in most of these wrongdoings, so it’s up to conservative and independent media to keep on the pressure. Amber Athey is covering it all in this episode of Unfit to Print.

WATCH:

LISTEN:

LISTEN:

