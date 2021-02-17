‘There Will Be A Sequel’: Meghan McCain Compares Trump To Godzilla, Says His Political Influence Is ‘Far From Over’

Meghan McCain compared former President Donald Trump to Godzilla on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The View” on ABC.

Warning that it was the part of the movie when Godzilla had disappeared beneath the waves only to return later with a vengeance, McCain argued that Trump’s influence within the Republican Party was “far from over.”

Cohost Whoopi Goldberg began the segment by asking McCain how much people should worry about the lengthy statement from former President Trump attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — and McCain said that it should certainly be taken seriously.

“I mean, it’s an indicator of what’s to come. I mean, the civil war is getting worse. It’s the most prominent Republican out of office attacking the most prominent Republican in office,” McCain said, noting that the really important takeaway was that Trump said that he was ready to get involved in primary politics.

“He has a lot of sway. He has a lot of power. He has a lot of influence, especially when it comes to, you know, conservative primaries,” McCain continued, adding that continued infighting among Republicans would only likely open the door for Democrats to gain ground.

McCain went on to say that she did still have hope for the future of the Republican Party, but that they shouldn’t get ahead of themselves and believe that Trump was really out of the picture. (RELATED: ‘Really Comparable’: Meghan McCain Pushes Impeachment, Says Capitol Riot Is Like 9/11 Terrorist Attack)

“The best way I can describe what’s happening with Trump, is this is like in any monster movie where Godzilla is under water in the ocean, and it looks like it’s calm and people are above in their boats in the sea, and you’re waiting for him to come back up and scream. Make no doubt. Godzilla is still there, and there will be a sequel to this,” McCain said, adding, “This isn’t over, and I think the idea that we’re just going to ignore him and it’s going to go away, I don’t have faith in that. I think he’s going to come back with a vengeance.”

“This is very far from over,” McCain concluded.