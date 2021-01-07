‘You Are Bastardizing All That I Love’: Meghan McCain Calls For Removal Of ‘Mad King’ Trump

Meghan McCain called Thursday for the removal of President Donald Trump, saying on ABC’s “The View” that he was “becoming a mad king.”

McCain, who has long been a critic of the president, said that the riots that rocked had Capitol Hill the day before were proof that the nation could not withstand even the 13 days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration without invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump. (RELATED: Warnock Ducks Meghan McCain’s Court-Packing Question Twice — Then Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Her Off)

WATCH:

McCain began by addressing the riots as “one of the great national tragedies of my lifetime,” saying that it was time for everyone to take a hard look at where the United States was as a nation.

“The bedrock of our democracy and the bedrock of what we are as Americans is the peaceful transition of power, and he is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king,” McCain continued, saying that it was time for all Republicans to stand together and invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from the presidency. “We cannot withstand this,” she said.

McCain went on to call out the rioters who had stormed the Capitol, saying, “These bastards are using the American flag as symbols as they are attacking our own republic, the same flag that our veterans at Iwo Jima held after World War II. You are not patriots. You do not represent America. You are scum of the earth who are using and abusing and bastardizing all that I love and have grown up with for your own sick agenda, and that agenda has been directly, directly sent by President Trump, and then he didn’t disavow it.”

“You are hurting our country,” McCain concluded as her cohosts agreed with her. “You are becoming a national embarrassment, and we have to get him out immediately because this cannot stand. The final words I want to say on this show this morning in the words of Oliver Cromwell, ‘In the name of God, go.’ Go. We cannot take this anymore.”