Wisconsin Drops Awesome Offseason Training Hype Video

It looks like the Wisconsin Badgers are already in prime offseason form.

The football team posted a weight training hype video Tuesday night, and I can promise fans won't want to miss this one.

Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

As any great sports fan knows, championships aren’t won in the fall when it comes to college football. They’re won in the spring and in offseason training.

What fans see on the field is just a tiny fraction of what goes into winning a title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

The real work is done months and months before the first snap of the season in weight rooms and on practice fields.

You want to win a Big 10 title or a national title? Then the work starts as soon as the previous season ends. While you’re taking a break, Alabama and Ohio State are grinding it out.

If you want to compete with them, then you have to match them, and that means putting in the work in the offseason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Right now, Wisconsin is putting in the work necessary to get the job done. Will it pay off? Time will tell, but I know I’m very excited and optimistic about what is on the horizon in 2021.