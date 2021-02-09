REDDIT DEBATE: What Is The Realistic Ceiling/Floor For Your College Football Team In 2021?

Reddit is engaged in a fun debate about how fans view their college football programs entering the 2021 season.

Allow me to answer for Wisconsin because I don’t think it’s that hard to figure this out for the Badgers. With our schedule, the floor is 8-4 and the ceiling is 12-0 during the regular season.

Our toughest games are against Notre Dame at Soldier Field, Penn State at home, Iowa at home, Michigan at home and on the road against Minnesota.

If we lost every single one of those games, then we’d still finish 8-4, which would piss off the entire fanbase. People would be furious with an 8-4 season.

However, all five of our toughest games are winnable, and we’ll probably be favored in all of them except the Notre Dame matchup.

There’s a very real chance the Badgers not only have a path to 12-0, but that we’ll be favored to get there.

However, it really all depends on how we develop in the offseason. We return pretty much our entire team, but as someone pointed out to me, it won’t mean much if we don’t improve. If we just return the squad and don’t get better, then we have no reason to believe we’ll be any better than we were in 2020.

The development of Graham Mertz will also be the biggest factor in our success. During the first two games of the season, Mertz balled out.

However, he struggled to find any consistency down the stretch and looked like a freshman at times. If he can take a big step forward, then I like our chances.

Either way, I’m excited. Only 207 more days until the season starts!