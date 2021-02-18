Alec Baldwin: Cuomo Needs To ‘Resign’ If He ‘Threatened’ To ‘Destroy’ Ron Kim

Alec Baldwin said Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo needed to “resign” if it is true he threatened to “destroy” Democratic New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim’s career.

“If Cuomo threatened Ron Kim’s career, Cuomo should resign,” the 62-year-old actor tweeted Thursday over the battle brewing between the two New York politicians regarding nursing home deaths. (RELATED: Cuomo Blames ‘Press, Cynics’ For COVID ‘Disinformation, Conspiracy Theories’)

If Cuomo threatened Ron Kim’s career, Cuomo should resign. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) February 18, 2021

Cuomo recently hit back against claims from Kim that he had allegedly threatened to “destroy” Kim’s career, Fox News reported. (RELATED: ‘Utterly Ghoulish’: Meghan McCain And Sunny Hostin Join Forces, Lash Out At Gov. Cuomo Over Nursing Homes)

Kim had previously called out Cuomo following a New York Post piece on the scandal. A governor’s aide explained that the administration withheld data about the nursing home death totals over concerns it could be “used against” them in a federal investigation, the outlet reported.

This is not about the governor. This is about us protecting the integrity of the senate & assembly as this administration attempted multiple times to implicate us in their cover-ups. We must be the check & balance our state desperately needs. https://t.co/Hm0ESZSqs1 — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim) February 17, 2021

The state assemblyman said it sounded like the Cuomo administration “admitted that they were trying to dodge having any incriminating evidence” and claimed he was pressured to lie about the data.

Cuomo’s senior advisor Rich Azzopardi has since stated that Kim is “lying” about the threats, according to Fox News.

Outside of Baldwin, other stars such as Chelsea Handler, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sarah Silverman have remained silent after previously praising the governor for his response during the coronavirus outbreak, the outlet noted.