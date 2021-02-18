Previous Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Calls Chris Harrison’s Step Back From Hosting Role A ‘Good Thing’

Former “Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams called Chris Harrison’s step back from the franchise a “good thing” during Thursday’s episode of “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation.”

Adams said she felt like Harrison meant what he said in his apology for defending current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. The front-runner on Matt James’ season has been accused of engaging with racist content on social media and attending a plantation-themed party in college. She has since publicly apologized. Harrison has also apologized for defending her. (RELATED: Chris Harrison Steps Away From ‘The Bachelor’ After He’s Accused Of Defending Racism)

“I think after reading his apology there’s a few things that stuck out to me, it hit my heart a little bit more to know he actually meant what he was saying,” Adams explained.

“He said, ‘By excusing historical racism I defended it’ which is the absolute truth, and the fact that he called that out and owned up to that and he acknowledges that, means a lot to me,” she continued.

It’s unclear when Harrison will return to the franchise, but he did confirm that he would not be participating in the taping of “After The Final Rose.”