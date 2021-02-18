For nearly the past year, corporate media outlets have heralded Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 response as nothing short of heroic. As a new scandal emerges regarding New York’s concealment of COVID-19 nursing home death figures, one can’t help but wonder what the coverage over the past year would have been like for Cuomo if he was a Republican.
7 Headlines That Might Have Happened If Andrew Cuomo Were A Republican
(Photo by Sfpencer Platt/Getty Images)
Bradley Devlin General Assignment & Analysis Reporter
Font Size: