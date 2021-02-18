REPORT: Law Enforcement Planning To Meet With Marilyn Manson Accuser

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reportedly planning to meet with at least one of Marilyn Manson’s accusers.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that the meeting with Manson’s alleged accuser was facilitated by the allegations against the musician made online in a report published Thursday. The detectives want to figure out if a crime was committed by Manson, the outlet reported.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood first accused Manson of abuse. After the “Westworld” actress came forward, other ex-girlfriends also accused Manson of abusing them. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actress Says Marilyn Manson Once Cut Her With A Knife, Chased Her With An Axe)

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” Wood shared in a statement on Instagram. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives,” she continued. “I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Manson denied the abuse allegations in a statement made on his Instagram.

“Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson said in the post. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”