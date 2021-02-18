Stripchat Viewership Drops In Washington D.C. During The GameStop Hearing

Porn viewership took a bit of a hit in Washington D.C. with all eyes on the GameStop hearing.

Several major players involved in the GameStop stock fiasco testified before Congress Thursday, and it was just as exciting as you'd expect.

Redditor Keith Gill, known as

/u/deepf***ingvalue and Roaring Kitty, testifies to Congress: “A few things I am not: I am not a cat. I am not an institutional investor, nor am I a hedge fund.”pic.twitter.com/hMxEI8SxiE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 18, 2021

Just how interesting was the hearing? Well, people in D.C. might have been more interested in it than porn. According to exclusive data obtained by me, traffic on the adult entertainment site Stripchat was down 5.8% in Washington D.C. compared to your typical Thursday.

As for money spent, tipping in America also dropped 16% around the time the hearing got underway.

However, across America, Stripchat actually saw a bit of a traffic bump this morning with a 7.07% increase.

I’m not too surprised that traffic dropped. As I said previously in this article, the GameStop hearing was the definition of a content goldmine.

The stock price shooting through the roof a couple weeks back dominated the headlines and made the market interesting and fun for the first time for so many people.

It’s not hard to see why people might have powered down porn to watch the circus unfold.

