Porn Company Stripchat Offers $15 Million For The Naming Rights To Saints Stadium

Porn company Stripchat is trying to win the naming rights to the stadium the New Orleans Saints play in.

The stadium that is home to the Saints is looking for a new company to purchase the naming rights after they were previously owned by Mercedes-Benz. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Stripchat wrote the following in part in a Thursday press release:

As one of the world’s leading adult webcam sites that averages over 60 million visitors per month, we know a thing or two about having a good time. We have been looking into penetrating the sports world and think this is a wonderful opportunity to do so by announcing a bid of up to $15,000,000 for the naming rights to the Superdome. We’d like to name it the “Stripchat Superdome” and for it to be home to the future Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints.

I don’t know, folks. Dropping $15 million is a hell of an offer. That’s a large chunk of change! That’s a fair offer, I think! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Imagine telling your wife that you’re taking your kids to the Stripchat Superdome to watch Drew Brees and company play. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

If that doesn’t make you laugh, then you just don’t understand great comedy. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

As I always say about stuff dealing with this kind of content, nobody knows the marketing game like porn companies do. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

They simply know how to generate massive amounts of attention. Is there any chance Roger Goodell would allow a porn company to name an NFL stadium?

No chance in hell that ever happens, but it’s still sending shockwaves through the league.

We’ll see which company lands the rights, but props to Stripchat for giving us something to chuckle about during these trying times.