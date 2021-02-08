Porn Viewership In Florida Shot Up 15% After The Buccaneers Won The Super Bowl

Porn viewership was bumping in Florida after the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

According to a release from StripChat, viewership on the site in Florida jumped 15% after Tom Brady earned his seventh ring.

During the Super Bowl, traffic was down as much as 14%. At kickoff, traffic was down 11.6%.

I love when porn websites dump their data following major events. Pornhub has done stuff like this before, and the numbers are always fascinating.

You can all pretend like you're not interested in the viewership numbers, but I know you are!

A 15% increase in porn traffic honestly sounds about right. Pornhub's traffic was up roughly 14% on Election Night.

So, the Super Bowl numbers seem to be what you’d expect them to be given the data we’ve seen in the past.

Having said that, why would someone celebrate winning the Super Bowl by watching porn? Shouldn’t you be out drinking beers with the boys?

I have nothing against porn stars (I know several of them), but celebrating winning a ring with some adult content doesn’t seem like the right move.

As always, the porn industry knows how to dominate the advertising game, and I have no doubt plenty of people will dive into these numbers!