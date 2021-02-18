REPORT: Trump Shoots Down Nikki Haley Request For A Meeting At Mar-A-Lago

Former president Donald Trump turned down Nikki Haley after she requested a meeting with the former president Wednesday, Politico reported.

Haley condemned Trump for inciting the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and the two have not spoken since, according to Politico.

“I think he’s going to find himself further and further isolated,” Haley said of Trump after the insurrection, according to Politico. “I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”

The former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations also said in an interview published Friday that the former president let his supporters down.

“He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again,” Haley said, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Nikki Haley Slams Trump, Says He Will Be ‘Judged Harshly By History’)

Haley added that she thinks the Republican Party will never be the same, which she believes is a good thing, Fox News reported.

It is widely speculated that Haley may run for president in 2024. She recently started a political action committee called Stand For America PAC, which aims to elect conservatives to the Senate and House of Representatives in 2022, Fox News reported.