One Tweet Shines A Light On Jim Harbaugh’s Horrific Quarterback Recruiting And Development At Michigan

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has done a horrible job developing quarterbacks while leading the Wolverines.

Joe Milton, who was supposed to be a star for Michigan, announced Thursday that he was leaving, and it was just the latest disappointing final chapter for a passer in Ann Arbor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Joe Milton announced Thursday that he was entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with three years of eligibility.

Anthony Broome tweeted a list of quarterback recruits brought to Ann Arbor by Harbaugh, and the tweet will depress the hell out of Michigan fans.

Of all the quarterbacks brought to Michigan straight out of high school, not a single one has turned into a star, despite many of them being highly-ranked.

Jim Harbaugh’s QB signees at Michigan: 2015: Zach Gentry (moved to tight end)

2016: Brandon Peters (transferred)

2017: Dylan McCaffrey (transferred)

2018: Joe Milton (transferred)

2019: Cade McNamara

2020: Dan Villari (last-minute replacement)

2021: J.J. McCarthy — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) February 18, 2021

It’s truly mind-boggling that not a single one of the players on the list above met expectations. Dylan McCaffrey, Brandon Peters and Joe Milton were all hyped as potential star players when arriving in Ann Arbor.

Instead, all three ended up leaving the program. It’s hard to believe that’s even real, but it is.

Now, it does need to be pointed out that Shea Patterson had a very solid career for Michigan at quarterback under Harbaugh, but he wasn’t a recruit out of high school.

Patterson transferred from Ole Miss, and he also never really reached his potential under Harbaugh.

I have no idea what the future holds for Harbaugh at Michigan, but he’ll never have any serious success if he can’t figure out the quarterback position.