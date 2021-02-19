Queen Confirms Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Not Returning To Service With Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II has confirmed that Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will not be returning to service with the Royal Family, according to a royal communication from Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed to the Queen that they “would not be returning as working members of the Royal Family,” according to the royal communication Friday.

“The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement says.

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” the royal communication states.

Prince Harry and Meghan will be returning any honorary military appointments and Royal patronages to the Queen, according to the royal communication.

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussez remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role,” a spokesman for the Prince and Meghan said, according to BBC.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal,” the spokesman continued, BBC reported.

The Prince and Meghan announced they are expecting their second child Monday, according to BBC. Buckingham Palace put out a statement wishing them well. (RELATED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Are Expecting Baby Number 2)